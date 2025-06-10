PPP Punjab leader terms Budget 2025-26 people-friendly

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 10 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab leader Usman Malik has hailed the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 as a “people-friendly” and balanced financial plan, appreciating the government’s decision to avoid imposing new taxes on the lower-income segments of society.

Reacting to the budget on Tuesday, Malik praised the government’s move to increase salaries of government employees and reduce certain taxes, despite prevailing economic challenges. “This is a laudable step which will positively impact the lives of public servants,” he stated.

Highlighting key sectors, Malik said the government had taken a considerate approach towards agriculture, which is currently facing a crisis. “No additional taxes have been imposed on the agriculture sector, and the prices of fertilizers, agri-medicines, and pesticides have been sustained,” he noted.

Touching upon the housing sector, Malik said that the reduction in taxes on property purchases would benefit low-income individuals and small investors aiming to build their own homes. “Housing is a major issue for the poor, and this tax relief will offer them some hope,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, the PPP leader termed the budget as balanced and conducive to national growth. “It reflects the government’s commitment to public welfare and economic stability,” he said.