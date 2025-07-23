PPP, JUI-F, PML-N boycott PTI’s convened APC

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 23 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), JUI-F and PML-N have announced boycott of the All Parties Conference (APC) convened tomorrow (Thursday) by the provincial government and announced that they are not participating in it.

In a statement, the provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has termed the APC merely an eye-wash saying if the government was serious, peace and other issues would have been discussed many times before, but the result was nothing.

He said that the provincial government should focus on public issues when it is done with its sit-ins and protests.

Similarly, the provincial spokesman of the JUI-F, Abdul Jalil Jan and the Additional Secretary Information PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also announced that their political parties will not attend the APC convened by the PTI.