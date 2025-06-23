PPP denounces use of force against govt employees

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 23 (APP): Central Secretary General PPP Muhammad Humayun Khan has strongly condemned the tear gas shelling and violence against government employees at the Provincial Assembly Chowk on Monday.

In a statement issued here, he stated that the Pakistan People’s Party denounced the use of force and tear gas against government employees. “It was deeply distressing to witness the scene at the Provincial Assembly Chowk,” he said. He said that those demanding a raise in their salaries should not be treated like enemies.

Humayun Khan added that the PTI-led provincial government was only capable of exploiting the public. “Why does it bother them to increase the salaries of government employees?” he questioned. He noted that despite difficult circumstances, the PPP has always increased salaries for government workers.

He emphasized that lower-grade employees have fallen below the poverty line, and economic exploitation of public servants will not lead the country to progress. “We recognize the protesters’ democratic right and will stand shoulder to shoulder with them,” he declared. “Do not target oppressed government employees with tear gas and batons—they are not enemies, but poor Pakistanis demanding their rights,” the PPP leader.

He further said that the brutal action taken by the provincial government is utterly unacceptable. “Using batons and tear gas on women is a highly condemnable act,” he stated.

“Every citizen has the right to peaceful democratic protest, and it must not be suppressed by force. The provincial government should accept the legitimate demands of the employees and immediately release those who have been arrested,” he added.