PPP contesting election to provide maximum relief to underprivileged: Bilawal

PESHAWAR, Dec 10 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Sunday said that his party was contesting the general election to provide maximum relief to the underprivileged, farmers, labourers, and unemployed youth of Pakistan.

Addressing a party convention here, Bilawal Bhutto said that on the other hand, the leaders of other major political parties have jumped into electoral battles either to come out of jail or end their cases.

He said if voted to power, the PPP would provide relief to farmers, labourers, patients, and unemployed youth through different welfare card schemes.

Under the Mazdoor (labour) card, the wages of labourers would be increased, while free treatment for patients would be provided through the Benazir Health Card. Under the Kisan Card, he said farmers in all provinces of Pakistan would be provided incentives and financial assistance.

Bilawal said that the 18th constitutional amendment would be implemented in letter and spirit, with provinces to be provided their due share under the NFC award, besides issues of net hydel profit and gas royalties to be addressed.

He expressed the hope that the PPP will get justice in the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto case from the Supreme Court. Bilawal said that he had started addressing party conventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite threats of terrorism and stood with its people and party workers in all testing times.

He said that PPP politics revolved around the masses and that his fight was against unemployment, poverty, and inflation, not against any political rival.

Bilawal said politics based on hate and political victimization would be buried forever, while reconciliation, political tolerance, and the uniform services of people would be promoted if his party was voted to power.

Assistance for poor women under the Benazir Income Support Programme would be enhanced, and the party manfestio with key areas of free bread, employment, and clothes would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that the PPP has strong roots in the masses in all provinces, including KP, and urged party workers to unite for the general election and spread the party message to every nook and cranny of the province. He congratulated party workers in Khyber Pakthunkhwa on successful conventions.