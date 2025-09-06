PPP Chairman felicitates nation on joyous occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Sep 06 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest felicitations to the entire nation on the joyous occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He said in his message that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a mercy for all mankind and a source of guidance for humanity until the end of time. Every aspect of his blessed life is a shining example of service and compassion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) always taught lessons of helping others, selflessness, and brotherhood. His saying that “the best of people are those who are most beneficial to others” remains a timeless message for building a just and caring society.

He added that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established a society based on justice and equality, which continues to serve as a model for humanity. Today, it is our duty to spread his message of love, compassion, and humanity to strengthen unity and harmony in our society.

The PPP Chairman prayed to Almighty Allah to grant us the ability to truly follow the teachings of our beloved Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).