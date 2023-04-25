PPP capable of taking country out of crisis: Ali Hasan Zehri

QUETTA, Apr 25 (APP):Only Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) can bring the country out of crisis and for this, the role of PPP will be very important in the upcoming election. The PPP under the enthusiastic leadership of Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, will achieve great success in the upcoming elections.

These views were expressed by the prominent tribal and political leader and President of PPP District Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri while talking to the media after meeting with former President of Pakistan and Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari in Benazirabad (Nawab Shah) on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr.

During the meeting, the country’s political and regional issues were discussed and the PPP Co-Chairman appreciated the performance of the Part in Hub district.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Mir Ali Hasan Zahri said that the future of Pakistan was related to the PPP. Only Pakistan Peoples Party can bring the country out of crisis and for this, the role of PPPP will be very important in the upcoming election, he said.

He said that we believed in the Constitution, democracy and rule of law in the country and the sacrifices of the leadership and workers of PPP for this purpose and struggle were not hidden from anyone.

Our leaders introduced the country to the world as a dignified nation and played an important role for the promotion of democracy and the supremacy of the Constitution, he said.

He said that PPP had a long history of struggle for democracy against dictatorship in every era, which was paid with their blood by the Party’s top leadership.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed gave the nation an ideology and if it had not been banned at different times, then the country would have made progress at that time and Pakistan would have been among the developed countries at that time.