PPP Balochistan leaders congratulate Muslims on Eid-ul Fitr

QUETTA, Apr 21 (APP): President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali, General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, Secretary Information Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai congratulated Muslims all over the world including Pakistan on occasion of Eid-ul Fitr,

In a joint statement issued here on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr on Friday, they said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a gift from Allah Kareem to Muslims, Eid is a day to forget differences and grudges and embrace each other and we should also include the poor in our Eid happiness.

They said that the day of Eid-ul-Fitr required us to move towards collectivity instead of individual thinking saying that the day of Eid is not only a religious festival, but it is a day of gratitude to the Lord Almighty.

Today is the day to renew the pledge that we will mould our lives hat Eid-ul-Fitr demands of us, they said.

They said that scholars and preachers should offer special prayers for the prosperity and economic development of Pakistan during Eid gatherings.

On behalf of Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan, they congratulated Muslims around the world on Eid-ul-Fitr.