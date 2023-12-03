PPP Bahawalpur reposes trust in Bilawal

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 03 (APP): A senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and candidate for NA-168, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Madni has said that PPP Bahawalpur reposed trust in the leadership of Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a press release issued here, he said that the PPP had still been enjoying the status of the largest and most popular political party in the country.

“It is Pakistan Peoples Party which had its roots not only in all four provinces but also in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

He said that they fully supported the stance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the country needed a new vision and a new style of politics.

He claimed that the PPP would win the upcoming general elections in majority and would form the next government.