PPMA rejects reports about unavailability of essential medicines in Pakistan

KARACHI, Mar 28 (APP): Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) on Saturday rejected unverified reports regarding unavailability of essential medicines in Pakistan and said despite increased fuel prices, medicines prices remain unchanged.

In response to some unverified media reports, the PPMA said that prices of essential medicines, which were regulated by the government, have remained unchanged in recent months and no increase had been allowed, even as fuel costs, freight charges and import expenses for raw materials had risen due to the ongoing regional situation.

There is no shortage of medicines in the country, with both essential and non-essential drugs available in sufficient quantities. Medicines such as insulin, antibiotics, cardiovascular drugs, anti-hypertensives, anti-diabetics and vaccines are being supplied without interruption, the statement added.

According to the Association, the country’s drug manufacturers have absorbed significant cost pressures linked to the import of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other inputs, while ensuring that production and distribution systems continue to function smoothly.

Industry representatives reiterated that around ninety percent of medicines used in Pakistan are produced locally, and manufacturers currently have adequate stocks of raw materials and finished products to meet demand across the country.

The PPMA also urged media outlets to exercise restraint and avoid airing or publishing unverified reports during the current challenging situation, adding that sensational or unconfirmed information can create unnecessary panic, disrupt medicine supply perceptions, and cause distress among patients who rely on continuous treatment.