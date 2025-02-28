18.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, February 28, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPowerful explosion occurred in mosque
Domestic

Powerful explosion occurred in mosque

explosion
47
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Feb 28 (APP):A powerful explosion occurred on Friday inside the main hall of the mosque at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak in Nowshera district during Friday prayers.
The blast resulted in the deaths of at least five worshippers and left several others injured.
Among the injured is Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S).
Rescue teams have arrived at the scene, and the injured are being transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
Authorities are currently investigating the nature and cause of the explosion.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan