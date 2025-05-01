Power thieves arrested

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, May 01 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Thursday apprehended 10 power pilferers.

According to a spokesperson, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff, conducted operations against power theft in Tariq Abad, Noori Gate area, Lahore Road, Queen Chowk and Muhammadi Colony and arrested power thieves including Ghulam Rasool, Shah Saleem, Mujtaba Shah, Ahmed Shair, Noor Ullah, Amir Khan, Asmatullah, Ghulam Baqir, Shafique and Aslam for electricity theft. Further investigation was underway.