Power supply of 54 feeders suspended due to rain

PESHAWAR, Mar 30 (APP): Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that power transmission was affected due to heavy rain and hailstorm in different parts of the province.

The spokesman said that 54 feeders have failed due to rain in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan and Swat. Instructions has been issued to the PESCO field staff to fix the fault as soon as possible and restore power, said the spokesman.

The PESCO control room is trying to ensure power supply during Iftar hours. At the time of Iftar, the affected areas will be supplied with electricity from an alternative route. He said that despite of rains, the field staff was busy to restore electricity. In view of the inclement weather, the customers are requested to cooperate with PESCO, he added.