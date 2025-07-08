Power shutdown schedule for Sargodha Division

- Advertisement -

Sargodha, Jul 08 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power outage schedule in Sargodha Division on July 9 due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to the FESCO spokesperson here on Tuesday, the power outage will occur in two phases i.e from 5:30 am to 6:00 am and from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. During these periods, the following feeders will be affected (1). 132 KV Fazal Grid Station, (2). Fazal, Jandanwalia, (3). Rakh Kasso, (4). Johwa, (5). Iman Board, (6). Kashmir Wood City, (7). KMI, (8). Ali Khel, (9). FPL and (10). Hatu feeder.

Additionally, from 6:00 am to 12:00 am, the following feeders will experience 10-15 MW load shedding including 132 KV Fazal Grid Station, Fazal, Jandanwalia, Rakh Kasso, Johwa, Iman Board, Kashmir Wood City, KMI, Ali Khel, FPL and Hatu feeder.

The spokesperson informed that the power outage is necessary for routine maintenance and repair work to ensure the reliability and efficiency of the power supply system.

FESCO urged the public to cooperate and plan accordingly during the scheduled power outage. The company apologizes for any inconvenience caused and assures that the power supply will be restored once the maintenance work is completed.