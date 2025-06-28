Power outage at Dhabeji pumping station disrupts water supply across city

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 28 (APP):A major power breakdown occurred at the Dhabeji Pumping Station on Friday night which disrupted water supply infrastructure of the mega city.

According to Karachi Water Corporation spokesperson, the power outage affected operations at both the K-II and K-III pump houses.

The spokesperson confirmed that K-Electric has only managed to restore electricity to the K-II pump house, while the K-III pump house remains without full power.

As a result, two main pumps at the K-III facility have been non-operational for the past 38 hours. Despite the passage of time, K-Electric has not yet resolved the fault, the Water Corporation’s spokesperson stated.

Due to this prolonged disruption, several areas in Karachi—including Nazimabad, New Karachi, Landhi, and Korangi—are experiencing severe water shortages.

The ongoing outage has resulted in an estimated shortfall of 171 million gallons of water supply over the last 38 hours, exacerbating the crisis in the city’s water distribution.

Water Corporation officials said they were in constant contact with the K-Electric administration to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible, he added.