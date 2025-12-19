Portrait competition to mark Quaid’s birth anniversary on Dec 20

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 19 (APP):To mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,the Punjab Council of the Arts,Multan Division will hold a portrait-making competition on,December 20(Saturday),2025 at 10:00 a.m.

According to a spokesperson,the event will take place at the Zawar Hussain Art Gallery,Multan Arts Council.

The competition was open to young artists aged 15 to 35 years from across the Multan Division.

Participants will be required to create a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on an A2-size canvas,with no restriction on the use of artistic medium.

Attractive cash prizes have been announced for the winners.

The first position holder will receive Rs.30,000,the second Rs.25,000, and the third Rs.20,000.

All participants will be awarded certificates in recognition of their participation.

The initiative aims to encourage young talent,promote fine arts, and pay tribute to the enduring legacy and vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.