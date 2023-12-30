Polling staff’s training vital to ensure fair, transparent elections: Sharifullah

KARACHI, Dec 30 (APP): The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah on Saturday said that the training of polling staff was significant to ensure free, fair, and transparent general elections.

While advising the polling officers and officials, he said that they must pay attention to their training for the upcoming general elections.

According to ECP-Sindh spokesman, the PEC Sharifullah said that the election commission was fully committed to ensuring fair, free, and transparent elections.

The Spokesman said that the training sessions for the polling staff continued since December 25 across the province, and would continue till January 11.

Whereas the Presiding Officers and Senior Assistant Presiding Officers’ training sessions would start on January 13 and conclude February 01, he added.