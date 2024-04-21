Polling process for by-election on NA-44 starts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Apr 21 (APP): The polling process for by-elections on national assembly seat NA-44, DI Khan-I has been started amid tight security arrangements in Dera Ismail Khan.

The polling started at 08:00 a.m. and will remain continued till 05:00 p.m. without any break.

It is worth mentioning here that the national assembly seat NA-44 was vacated by Ali Amin Gandapur upon after being elected as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

The candidates of different political parties and independents have installed camps outside various polling stations to guide voters.

The constituency has a total of 396661 registered voters including 211,032 men and 185629 women. A total of 358 polling stations including 126 for men, 115 for women besides combined ones were established to facilitate voters.

The foolproof security arrangements had been made at all polling stations as out of 358, 134 polling stations have been declared as normal, while 221 are sensitive, and 03 are highly sensitive.

About 4000 police officers and personnel besides Pakistan Army and FC personnel have been deployed to perform security duties for peaceful conduct of the polls in the constituency.