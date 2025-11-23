Polling process continues in peaceful atmosphere

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 23 (APP):The polling process for by-election in five constituencies of the district is continuing under peaceful atmosphere and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that foolproof security arrangements were made for by-election 2025 by deputing more than 6500 security personnel at all polling stations.

He said that 1240 polling stations were established in five constituencies including 64 stations of category-A, 610 of category-B and 566 of category-C.

He said that 54 gazetted officers, 60 inspectors, 294 sub-inspectors, 610 assistant sub-inspectors, 448 head constables, 3,814 constables and more than 687 lady constables were deployed for security during by-elections.

He said that Safe City CCTV monitoring system was being utilized for surveillance of sensitive locations and polling surroundings. Special monitoring teams would immediately response to any suspicious activity.

The reserve police units are on standby at Police Lines to deal with any untoward situation. This force would be mobilized promptly when needed, he added.

He said that contingents of elite force and dolphin force had also been activated for armed patrols around polling stations and adjoining localities to deter potential disturbances.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar had already issued directives that no negligence or lapse in election duty would be tolerated under any circumstances while acts of hooliganism, aerial firing or attempts to disrupt the polling processwould be dealt with an iron hand, he added.