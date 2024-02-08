Polling process concludes in Lahore

LAHORE, Feb 08 (APP):The polling process for the general election has officially been concluded here at 5:00pm on Thursday.

The process continued peacefully from 8:00 am to 05:00 pm without any interval across the provincial capital.

Voters, who had entered their respective polling station till 5:00pm and were yet to exercise their right to vote, would only be allowed to cast their vote.

The total number of voters in Lahore is 12,164, 417 out which 3,636,253 are male and 3,221,841 females. The Election Commission had established a total of 4,357 polling stations in all the 14 National Assembly constituencies (NA-117 to NA-130) and respective constituencies of Provincial Assembly of Punjab (PP-245 to PP-274).