Polling for 12 Senate seats begins in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, Apr 02 (APP):Polling for 12 Senate seats began here in Sindh Assembly on Tuesday which will continue till 4 pm.

Out of 12 Senators, seven will be elected on general seats, two each for reserved for women and Technocrats and one for the non Muslim reserved seat.

PPP has fielded 11 candidates, MQM Pakistan one candidate, Sunni Ittehad Council has fielded 6 candidates while one independent candidate Faisal Vawda is also in the run.

According to number of seats in the provincial Assembly, ruling Pakistan People’s party is in a position to clinch 6 out of 7 general seats and the MQM- P may get one general seats while Suni Itehad Council could not get even one seat as it has only 9 MPAs in the house of 168 members.