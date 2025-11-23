Sunday, November 23, 2025
Polling for by-election starts

FAISALABAD, Nov 23 (APP):The polling for by-election in five constituencies of Faisalabad district including NA-96 (Faisalabad-II), NA-104 (Faisalabad-X), PP-98 (Faisalabad-I), PP-115 (Faisalabad-XVIII) and PP-116 (Faisalabad-XIX) has started here on Sunday.
A spokesman for the Election Commission said that 16 candidates including PML-N backed candidate Muhammad Bilal Badar are contesting by-election in NA-96, whereas five candidates including PML-N nominee Raja Daniyal Ahmed are in the run for NA-104 seat.
Similarly, 10 candidates including PML-N candidate Azad Ali Tabassum are contesting by-election in PP-98 while five candidates including PML-N nominee Muhammad Tahir Pervaiz are contesting election in PP-115 and 7 candidates including PML-N Rana Ahmed Shehryar Khan are vying for PP-116 seat.
