Polling begins in NA-185 by-election

- Advertisement -

DG KHAN, Nov 23 (APP):The polling for by-election in NA-185 began here on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

Eight candidates are in the race, but a tough contest is expected between PPP Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa and PML-N Sardar Mehmood Qadir Khan Leghari.

A total of 226 polling stations with 860 booths have been set up, including 434 male and 426 female booths. The constituency has 418,310 registered voters, comprising 222,392 men and 195,918 women.

According to the district administration, 4 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive, 53 sensitive, and 169 normal due to security concerns.

More than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across the constituency, including Punjab Police, Elite Force, Lady Police, reserve platoons, RMP Force and others. Dolphin and Muhafiz squads are patrolling and rapid response duties.

To further strengthen security, contingents of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers are also present as Quick Response Force. Security monitoring has been enhanced through Safe City DG Khan, where a modern control room has been established for live surveillance of polling stations, sensitive points, entry and exit routes, and patrol movements.

Polling started at 8:00 am which will continue uninterrupted until 5:00 pm.