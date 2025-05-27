Polio vaccination drive underway across Punjab amid tight security

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 27 (APP):The third anti-polio vaccination campaign of 2025 has commenced on Tuesday across Punjab with Punjab Police deploying more than 18,000 officers and personnel to ensure the security of vaccination teams administering drops to children under five.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson,Inspector General (IG) of police,Dr.Usman Anwar said that comprehensive security was being provided to all polio vaccination teams and workers across the province, including Lahore.

The security arrangements include 457 inspectors,1,013 sub-inspectors,1,654 assistant sub-inspectors and more than 350 female constables actively participating in safeguarding the campaign,spokesperson added.

In Lahore alone,more than 1,500 officers and personnel are engaged in securing polio workers.

The police have mobilized vehicles and motorcycles from local stations for active patrolling in areas where the campaign was being conducted.

IG Punjab directed dolphin force,PRU and local police teams to ensure vigilant patrolling in all union councils involved in the vaccination effort.

Regional Police Officers(RPO) and District Police Officers(DPO) have been instructed to personally monitor the security arrangements for polio teams.

Dr.Usman emphasized that any negligence in protecting polio workers will not be tolerated and immediate legal action will be taken in the event of any untoward incident.