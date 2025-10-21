Polio frontline workers honoured on World Polio Day

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 21 (APP): In connection with World Polio Day, a ceremony was held in Rawalpindi to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of frontline health workers engaged in the Polio Eradication Programme.

The event was organized under the Punjab Polio Eradication Initiative and attended by representatives of the district administration, health department, UNICEF, WHO, and partner organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Uzma Kardar, the Chief Minister’s Focal Person for Polio, said World Polio Day is a reminder that while we have made great progress, challenges still remain adding that these challenges can only be overcome through unity, trust, and continuous hard work.

She added that the dedication of frontline health workers is a promise towards building a healthy and polio-free Pakistan. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, in his remarks, emphasized teamwork as the key to polio eradication. From health workers to administrative teams, everyone has played their role with discipline and commitment,” he said. “With public cooperation and team dedication, Rawalpindi will continue to stand as a model district in the fight against polio.

District Health Officer (DHO) Rawalpindi, Dr. Muhammad Jawad, described the frontline workers as the backbone of the programme. It is their commitment and compassion that ensure we reach every child,” he stated. “On World Polio Day, we must renew our pledge to eliminate polio once and for all.”

Member of the National Assembly, Tahira Aurangzeb, paid special tribute to female health workers, calling them the pride of the nation. Our lady health workers are our true heroes. Despite challenges, they go door to door ensuring that every child receives the polio drops,” she said. “The community’s trust in them is our greatest strength. At the conclusion of the ceremony, certificates and shields were distributed among high-performing workers and members of the District Health Management Team. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating polio and praised the joint efforts of the Punjab government and international partners.