Polio eradication is national responsibility: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, Oct 24 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, in his message on the eve of World Polio Day, reaffirmed his commitment to achieving a polio-free Pakistan, terming it the realization of the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and a key part of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) manifesto.

The governor said that under the visionary leadership of Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan launched its first comprehensive anti-polio campaign, which has brought the country close to eradicating the crippling disease.

He emphasized that the PPP has always prioritized public health, safety, and welfare, adding that ending polio is not merely a campaign but a national responsibility that requires collective effort from every citizen.

Governor Kundi paid rich tribute to frontline health workers, especially female vaccinators, for their dedication and courage in reaching every child despite facing numerous challenges and threats.

“Ensuring every child’s right to a healthy life is our moral, social, and humanitarian duty,” he said, urging the public to fully cooperate with polio teams to help eliminate the disease once and for all from Pakistan.