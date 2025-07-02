Polio eradication from Balochistan top priority of Govt: Chief Secretary

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 01 (APP): Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday said that eradication of polio from the province is the top priority of the provincial government as provincial regime is taking steps on an emergency basis to make the province free polio disease.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the eradication of polio. The Chief Secretary said that all stakeholders would have to play a full role until the polio virus is completely eradicated from the areas of the province.

“It is very important to eradicate this deadly disease from Pakistan forever”, he said adding that eradication is possible only by regularly vaccinating our children.

He said that eradication of polio is the national responsibility of all of us and our country and province would be free from this deadly disease.

The Chief Secretary said that we have resolved that as long as the polio virus is present in the province, we would ensure the eradication of polio virus from the entire province.

He said that it is the responsibility of all units of society, especially parents, to vaccinate their children and others, if the hard work and passion continue like this, our province would soon be polio-free.

Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over 50 percent negative environmental samples in the province adding that to make polio eradication successful, scholars, tribal leaders and dignitaries should also play their role in polio eradication.

He urged the Parents that they should definitely administer polio drops and immunization to protect their children from the virus and disability, we have to provide a healthy society for the coming generations,

Provincial Coordinator EOC Inam-ul-Haq gave a detailed briefing to the meeting.