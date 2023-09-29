Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 29 (APP):To eradicate polio and ensure the health of children, a five-day polio eradication campaign Friday was formally launched in Abbottabad, the drive would start on October 2nd and culminate on October 6th.

The campaign, led by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, received widespread support as parents were urged to administer polio drops and vitamin A capsules to children up to the age of 5.

During this drive, more than 236,000 children under the age of 5 years in the entire district would receive polio drops to protect them from the crippling disease. Additionally, one hundred thousand infants aged 6 months to 11 months would be provided with vitamin Blue Colour A capsule drops, while 20000 children aged 12 months to 5 years would receive red-colored capsule drops to bolster their nutritional health.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, officially inaugurated the anti-polio drive where drops and vitamin supplements would be provided to the children in the Union Councils of the 4 tehsils of Abbottabad district.

He stressed the essential role of all health staff and emphasized the importance of coordination among the teams to ensure the campaign’s success.

Khalid Iqbal urged all citizens, particularly parents, to fully cooperate with the team’s administering polio drops and vitamin A capsules to children up to the age of 5. The district control room would also be available around the clock for citizens to report complaints or share valuable opinions, ensuring a collaborative approach to the campaign’s success.

The health department has formed 1583 teams that would be mobilized for the polio eradication campaign, reflecting the district’s commitment to achieving a polio-free status.

On the occasion Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, Deputy District Health Officer, and Dr. Yaser, Polio Coordinator, were also present, along with District Polio Monitoring Teams, UCs MOs, and dedicated health staff, contributing to the campaign’s efficient execution.