Polio Eradication Campaign continue in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 03 (APP):On the second day of the Polio Eradication Campaign Tuesday concluded with an evening review meeting led by Deputy Commissioners of all 8 districts of Hazara division focused on assessing the campaign’s performance and coverage.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal emphasized the importance of ensuring that children in rural areas receive the same access to polio vaccination as those in urban areas.

He directed the Health Department to take necessary actions to address this issue. Additionally, the DC urged the improvement of mobile team performance to make the vaccination process more effective.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal stressed the need to make transit teams more active and ensure that mobile teams remain active during travel to administer polio drops to children. It was emphasized that teams should be present at markets, central locations, schools, and hospitals to reach as many children as possible.

In an appeal to parents, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra urged them to ensure that children under the age of 5 receive both polio and vitamin A drops, while children aged 6 months to 5 years should receive vitamin A drops to enhance their immunity and protect them from diseases.

In districts, Battagra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan detailed briefings were provided during the meeting to achieve the campaign’s second-day target, following the direction of the Polio Focal Person.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra highlighted the importance of addressing parental doubts and suspicions with evidence to reduce refusal rates and ensure that no child is deprived of protective drops.

In Mansehra district alone, 1531 polio teams have been formed, tasked with going door-to-door to vaccinate more than 311,242 children against polio.

To monitor the progress of polio teams, 335 area supervisors have been appointed, and an additional 1416 police personnel have been assigned to ensure the security of polio teams.