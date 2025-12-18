Polio campaign reviewed in Gujrat

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Dec 18 (APP):Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Syed Ata-ul-Munim visited Maryam Nawaz Clinic, Khokhar, along with Deputy District Health Officer Kharian/Sarai Alamgir to review healthcare services and the ongoing polio campaign.

During the visit, the CEO checked staff attendance, availability of medicines, maternal and child health facilities, nutrition services and the performance of routine immunization. Health Manager Maryam Nawaz Clinic Khokhar was also present on the occasion.

Later, Dr Ata-ul-Munim inspected door-to-door vaccination activities under the national polio campaign and issued necessary instructions to vaccination teams to further improve their performance.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that eradication of polio is among the government’s top priorities and all-out efforts are being made to achieve this goal.