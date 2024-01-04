Policemen showing bravery during Tank terrorist attack honoured

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , Jan 04 (APP): The policemen who demonstrated bravery, valour and diligence while fighting terrorists during the attack at the Tank Police Lines were honoured at a ceremony held at the office of Regional Police Officer (RPO), DI Khan.

RPO Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among the brave policemen.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Satti said that it was a tradition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to encourage its officers and officials who showed bravery while performing their duties.

He said the entire KP Police were in high spirits and ready to face any eventuality with full determination. The terrorists would be defeated at all costs, and the writ of law would be established, he vowed.

The RPO said that the sacrifices offered by the Jawans would not go waste, rather they would prove to be an example for the others to emulate. Those targeting the custodians of law would not be spared, he added.