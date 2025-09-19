Police welfare: MoU signed with Diabetes Centre for discounted lab tests

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Sep 19 (APP): In line with the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, welfare initiatives for the police force are continuing as the Rawalpindi police on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Diabetes Centre Islamabad to provide special discounts on laboratory tests.

According to a police spokesman, SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar and the Chief Executive Officer of The Diabetes Centre signed the MoU during a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters.

On the occasion, a free medical camp was also organized under the supervision of The Diabetes Centre, where police officers underwent free medical tests and screening. The SSP Operations inaugurated the camp.

Under the MoU, police officers, officials, their families, and the families of martyrs would be provided 30 to 50 percent discount on laboratory tests.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Operations said that the welfare of the force was a top priority and all possible steps were being taken in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar to ensure the best healthcare facilities for police personnel.