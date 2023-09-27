Police unearth liquor making unit

SIALKOT, Sep 27 (APP):Hajipura police claimed on Wednesday to have unearthed a liquor

making unit and seized thousands of liters of local and imported liquor.

In an intelligence based operation, the police unearthed a liquor making

unit and arrested Naeem alias Noona and Farhan alias Kaka and

recovered thousands of liters of imported and local liquor from there.

The accused were notorious liquor and drug peddlers who was supplying

liquor in various districts.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has announced certificates of appreciation

and cash reward for the raiding police team.