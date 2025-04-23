31.6 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Police team visit Oil & gas company

KOHAT, Apr 23 (APP):On the specific instructions of District Police Officer (DPO)  Dr. Zahidullah, a police team led by SHO of Shakardara Police Station, Rehmatullah Khan has visited the oil and gas company and its facilities and discussed the security situation with the company officials.
While conducting a security audit, the team reviewed the security fence around the gas facilities.
 The team inspected the security arrangements of different areas of the plant through the computerized system installed in the company’s main control room.
 The weapons available with the private guards on security were also checked during the visit.
The SHO issued an advisory giving instructions to the officials of the oil and gas facilities regarding security.
