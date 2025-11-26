Police sign MoU with private hospital

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 26 (APP): The district police signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private hospital for provision of healthcare facilities on concessional rates to families of martyrs, retired officials and regular employees and their families, here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar signed the understanding in a ceremony held at his office. In-charge Welfare Branch Khurram and PSO Yasir Qayyum were also present.

Under the agreement, the treatment facilities will be provided to martyrs’ families on 50 per cent concessional rates while lab tests will be conducted on 20 per cent concession.

The retired official will be able to get medical treatment on 30 per cent and lab tests on 15 per cent discount. Likewise regular employees will be eligible for a 20 per cent discount on treatment and 10 per cent in the lab.