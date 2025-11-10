Police seize illegal arms, narcotics in major operations

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Nov 10 (APP):The district police on Monday made significant progress in their ongoing campaign against crime, conducting a series of coordinated search and strike operations across the district under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shahbaz Elahi.

According to police spokesman, the operations led to the recovery of a large cache of illegal weapons and narcotics, as well as the arrest of multiple suspects involved in various criminal activities.

Similarly, under the supervision of SHO Cantt Khizar Farid Khan, police carried out targeted raids at several locations, resulting in the arrest of six suspects.

The recoveries included two rifles, eight pistols, dozens of cartridges, and 215 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice). All accused have been booked, and further investigations are underway.

In a separate incident, SHO City Police Station Fayyaz swiftly apprehended a suspect identified as Sultan, who had allegedly stolen a motorcycle from outside a citizen’s residence.

Through modern investigation techniques, the stolen vehicle was traced and recovered. The accused has been remanded for further legal action.

DPO Shahbaz Elahi praised the prompt response and dedication of the police teams, reiterating that Kohat police remain fully committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens.