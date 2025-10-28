Police seize fireworks worth Rs 3.3 m, one arrested

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 28 (APP):Multan police carried out a major operation against the illegal trade of fireworks, seizing dangerous products worth over Rs 3.3 million and arresting one suspect, police said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the action was taken by Chehlek police under the supervision of SP Cantonment Kainat Azhar. The operation, led by SHO Anser Abbas, resulted in the arrest of Javed, a resident of Gali Papad Wali, Kup Bazaar, Kabootar Mandi, Multan.

Police recovered 82 cartons of firecrackers, four cartons of “Anar Aatshi” fireworks, and four cartons of stick rockets from the suspect’s possession. The recovered material is valued at more than Rs 3.3 million.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation are in progress. The accused has a criminal record and is wanted in several previous cases.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar appreciated the successful operation, lauding SSP Operations Haider Ali, SP Cantonment Kainat Azhar, SHO Anser Abbas, and their team for their effective action.

The CPO said, fireworks pose a serious threat to human life and pledged that the crackdown would continue with full intensity across the city.