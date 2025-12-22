Police salute constable on martyrdom anniversary

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 22 (APP): The officials of Roshanwala police station paid homage to Constable Ahmad Ali on his martyrdom anniversary by remembering his courage and supreme sacrifice for public safety.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that police contingent presented a formal salute at the grave of martyred constable and laid floral wreaths. They also offered special prayers for the elevation of his ranks.

He said that Constable Ahmad Ali embraced martyrdom on December 22, 2006 while fearlessly confronting dacoits during a police encounter in the limits of Sadar police station.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs are an enduring debt and the police will strive hard for welfare and support of families and children of police martyrs.