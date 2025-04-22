Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to facilitate the business community

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 22 (APP): Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fazal Moqeem Khan and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed agreed to establish the Police Sahulat Centre at the chamber house.

SCCI chief demanded of the provincial government and police department for early execution on the Safe City Project in Peshawar.

The SCCI chief suggested establishing a hotline between the chamber and police department to address business community problems promptly.

According to details, the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed visited the chamber house on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan.

Provincial Police chief Zulfiqar Hameed while speaking on the occasion announced setting up of a police Sahulat Centre at Chamber House, creation of WhatsApp group and establishment of close liaison and regular meetings to timely resolve issues of the business community.

Meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, Group leader and cformer president Ghazanfar Bilour, Chairman SCCI Standing Committee on Law and Order Shaukat Ali Khan, former presidents Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Fuad Ishaq, former SVPs Imran Khan Mohmand, Shahid Hussain, former vice presidents Javed Akhtar, Abidullah Yousafzai, member of the chamber executive committee Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Aftab Iqbal, Abdul Naseer, Nadeem Rauf, Shamsur Rahim, Saifullah Khan, Gul Zaman, along with Atif Rasheed Khawaja, Mazhar ul Haq, Affaf Ali Khan, traders, exporter and importers.

CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan, SSP Operations Masood Ahmad Bangash and other senior police officers accompanied the IGP KP during the visit to SCCI.

Fazal Moqeem in his opening remarks paid rich tribute to sacrifices of police force for establishment peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded for early execution of Safe City Project Peshawar and reactivation of liaison committee between SCCI and Police department.

SCCI chief stated that a peaceful environment is essential for flourishing economic and commercial activities.

He urged the police department to take pragmatic steps for resolution of business community issues.

Shaukat Ali Khan while speaking on the occasion stated KP police and business community rendered unmatched sacrifices for peace and stability. He demanded equalization of KP police salaries to the Punjab police force.

He called for proactive measures to eradicate use of ice drugs in the society.

Meeting was also addressed by FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Zufiqar Ali Khan, Habibullah Zahid, Naeem Qasmi and highlighted the issues, which are being faced by traders’ community and gave various proposals for their amical resolution.

They stressed the need for early execution of Safe City Project Peshawar.

IGP KP while responding to various proposals and queries of the participants revealed that today a contract has been signed for execution of Safe City project Peshawar during a ceremony held at CM House.

He said the timeline for completion of Safe City Project Peshawar has been set for December 2025 and we will try to complete it in the stipulated period.

Provincial police chief informed that the second phase of the Safe City Project will be implemented in South Region like Bannu and DIKhan District followed by Lakki Marwat, Tank and Waziristan in the next year.

IGP KP sought cooperation and role of business community with regard to increase in salaries, incentive and Shuhada Package for the police force.

He informed that Rs. 550 Million had been distributed among police forces on head of welfare during the last three months.

Regarding the new recruitment in the police force, IGP said the police department is facing a deficiency of 11,000 police personnel.

He, however, said the police department got sanction from the KP government and finance department for the recruitment to overcome the deficiency.

Provincial police chief assured that the police department will take proactive steps for early resolution of the business community issues.