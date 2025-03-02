Police rescued 11 abductees from daciots in kacha area

- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Mar 02 (APP):Under the courageous leadership of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana, Nasir Aftab, continuous actions and targeted operations against criminal elements have led to the release of eleven (11) abductees, including a minor child, by the dacoits of the Teghani and Budani groups due to the pressure of the operations in Shakarpure and Jacobabad districts on Sunday.

Among those rescued are a minor child, Inshaq Oad and his father Kamru Oad, woodcutters Deedar Malik, Nizam, Hazaro, Hazoor Bakhsh, Imam Bakhsh, Hafeez Malik, Sohail Sheikh, Ramzan, and Jumo Chachar.

On January 27, 2025, a father and son from the Oad tribe were abducted from the area of Faizo, 10 miles away.The dacoits abducted the laborers while they were cutting wood in the Katcha area of Dik Band.