Police Rescue Four Abducted Individuals in Sindh Punjab Border Operation

SUKKUR, Dec 19 (APP):In a major breakthrough, DIG Sukkur Range Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Friday led operation against dacoits on the Sindh-Punjab border resulted in the safe rescue of four abducted individuals.

The abductees, from Punjab, were kidnapped and held for ransom, with a video circulating on social media. Police tracked them using forensic techniques, including scent dogs.

The operation, under DIG Sukkur’s supervision, involved SSP Ghotki Anwar Khattak, Punjab Police, DPO Rajanpur, SSP Kashmore, and Sindh Rangers.

The campaign against dacoits will continue until they’re neutralized.