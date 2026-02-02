Police register 333 cases, arrest 340 in anti-kite flying crackdown

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 02 (APP):Punjab Police have registered 333 cases and arrested 340 suspects across the province, including Lahore, during the last 24 hours for violations of the Anti-Kite Flying Act.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, authorities recovered 19,324 unapproved kites and 612 spools of kite string from the arrested suspects during the crackdown.

In Lahore alone, police arrested 167 suspects involved in the illegal trade of kites and strings, recovering more than 2,000 kites and 451 spools of kite string.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the police to strictly ensure compliance with the code of conduct to make the three-day Basant festival safe in the provincial capital.

He said that in Lahore, only registered kite sellers would be allowed to sell approved kites and strings, warning that immediate legal action would be taken against any violation of the law. He instructed Lahore Police to ensure strict monitoring of the sale and purchase of kites and strings and to enforce government-issued SOPs for Basant.

The IGP emphasised that strict action would be taken against aerial firing, display of weapons, obscenity and immoral activities during Basant in Lahore, adding that there was zero tolerance across the province for violations of the Anti-Kite Flying Act.