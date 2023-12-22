Police register 276 cases against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI, Dec 22 (APP):Rawalpindi District Police have registered 276 cases against underage drivers during last 48 hours, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

Total 4158 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 276 cases were registered during last 48 hours.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action by the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate the students about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license, he added.