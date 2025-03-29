Police recovers allegedly snatched van

- Advertisement -

LAYYAH, Mar 29 (APP):District police recovered a passenger van that had been allegedly snatched in the Pir Jaggi area,here on Saturday.

According to details, two armed men namely as Mudassir Ilyas and Tariq Mehmood hijacked a Hiace van and fled the scene.

Police concerned along with the team took prompt action and successfully recovered the snatched vehicle. However, the suspects managed to escape during the operation.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.