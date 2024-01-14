Police recovers 3290 liters illegal fuel in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jan 14 (APP):The Dera police, during the ongoing drive against illegal fuel agencies across the district, seized 3290 litres of diesel, said a police spokesman on Sunday.
He said the police have launched a crackdown against sale of illicit fuel across the district following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Ab¬dul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.
He informed that the cases have also been registered against two persons involved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas.
The police also recovered one Iron tank and 43 plastic canes during the opera¬tion.

