Police recover two kidnapped minors

MULTAN, Dec 24 (APP):Police have recovered two kidnapped boys, including a 15-year-old and another under 10 years of age, in separate incidents.

According to details, 15-year-old Faizan Ali was kidnapped a couple of weeks ago. His father, Muhammad Tasawar son of Ghulam Shabbir, a resident of Jahangirabad, submitted an application at Seetal Mari Police Station reporting his son missing. Taking notice of the case, City Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar directed the concerned police staff to take immediate action for the recovery of the child.

Police said the case was technically a blind one. A special team was constituted under the supervision of SSP Operations Haider Ali, which employed all available resources and technical methods. Advertisements regarding the kidnapping were also circulated through local media and social media platforms. The team eventually succeeded in recovering the child.

In recognition of the effort, the CPO announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for members of the recovery team.

In another incident, Mumtazabad Police Station recovered a boy, Rehan Ejaz, aged under 10 years, from Azad Kashmir. The complaint was lodged by his father after the child went missing from Gulshan Faizan Colony, Mumtazabad. Police said all possible measures were adopted for his recovery, including announcements through mosques, social media and local print media, which ultimately led to tracing the child from a remote area.

Both recovered boys were later handed over to their parents, who expressed gratitude to the police for their timely action.