33.8 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPolice recover stolen Stadium Lights worth Rs 6.5 mln
Domestic

Police recover stolen Stadium Lights worth Rs 6.5 mln

6
- Advertisement -
RAWALPINDI, Apr 22 (APP):Police have arrested two accused for stealing expensive floodlights from Gujjar Khan Sports Stadium.
According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police arrested those who were identified as Ghulam Muhammad and Razaq.
Police have recovered 21 stolen floodlights, worth over Rs 6.5 million from their possession.
The theft was reported four days ago, and a case was immediately registered.
Police have used all available resources, including human intelligence, to track down the suspects and recover the stolen lights.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team stated that the accused will be presented in court with strong evidence. “They will be challaned and punished according to the law,” he said.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ASEAN–Pakistan Technology Expo 2025 begins at NUST

Canal decision to be made through consensus: Law Minister

13 criminals nabbed

SACM visits jails

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan