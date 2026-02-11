Police record historic decline in crime with start of 2026

MULTAN, Feb 11 (APP): Multan Police have achieved a remarkable milestone by significantly reducing crime across the district during the first 40 days of 2026, reflecting the effectiveness of modern policing strategies and proactive law enforcement measures.

According to official police statistics, crime in almost all major categories has dropped by more than 65 per cent, including theft, snatching, and vehicle theft and lifting. This unprecedented decline highlights the success of Multan Police’s comprehensive security plan implemented under the leadership of City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar.

The police intensified patrolling, snap checking, surprise pickets, and intelligence-based operations, tightening the noose around criminal elements and ensuring improved public safety.

During this period, more than 40 large-scale search operations were conducted across the district to dismantle criminal networks.

A comparative analysis reveals that 8,120 cases were registered during the first 40 days of 2025, whereas only 4,018 cases were reported in the same period of 2026. This marks a reduction of 4,102 cases, representing an overall decline of 51 percent in registered crimes.

Category-wise data further demonstrates substantial progress. Motorcycle theft decreased by 63 percent, robbery by 67 percent, car theft by 64 percent, motorcycle snatching by 65 percent, while other crimes also witnessed a significant downward trend.

Police officials attribute this success to effective patrolling, strategic checkpoints, intelligence-led crackdowns, and indiscriminate action against criminal gangs.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar stated that special teams have been constituted to eradicate crime, while a robust patrolling plan has been implemented across the city. He added that the patrolling of police mobiles, Dolphin Force, and Mohafiz Squad has been enhanced, and rapid response teams have been activated in high-risk areas. Police teams have also been assigned special tasks to trace and arrest gangs involved in robbery, theft, vehicle crimes, and other serious offences.