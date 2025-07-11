Police operation against criminals continued in Nawabshah

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Under the directives of DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Parvez Ahmed Chandio, police operations against criminals and anti-social elements continue successfully across the districts of the range.

The spokesperson of DIG Police SBA range disclosed that in a recent development, Nawabshah police engaged in an exchange of fire with armed robbers. He said that during a routine patrol, Qazi Ahmed Police encountered suspects which led to a shootout. During firing one suspect was injured and arrested, while his two accomplices Naveed Chandio and Waheed Chandio managed to flee the scene.

Spokesperson said that the injured suspect, identified as Saleem Chandio, was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. A pistol was recovered from his possession. Initial investigations reveal that Saleem Chandio has been involved in several serious criminal activities, including theft and robbery in Qazi Ahmed city.

He said that criminal Saleem Chandio is also the main operative of a gang involved in a recent armed robbery in A-Section police jurisdiction, where a Honda motorcycle, mobile phones, and cash were snatched at gunpoint. During interrogation, he confessed that they had entered the city last night with the intent to commit another robbery.

It has been revealed that this gang is linked to the Khosa gang, which is also involved in various theft and robbery incidents in the region.

A search operation has been mounted and checkpoints have been established across the district for the arrest of the absconding suspects, Naveed Chandio and Waheed Chandio.

Meanwhile, in another police encounter last night in Bhirya City, district Naushahro Feroze, one dacoit identified as Altaf, son of Faiz Muhammad Sabzoi, was killed. During the encounter, one police constable, Jamal Wastaro, was injured.