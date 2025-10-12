Sunday, October 12, 2025
Domestic

Police on high alert to ensure foolproof security for Christian prayer services

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP): Punjab Police remained on high alert across the province, including Lahore, to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Christian prayer programs and services held in churches on Sunday.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed all RPOs and DPOs to further strengthen security arrangements for churches. He instructed supervisory officers to personally inspect the security of churches and important locations, with additional police personnel and snipers deployed at sensitive sites.
Dr. Usman Anwar also emphasized effective patrolling by Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Teams in the vicinity of churches. He directed that all deployed officers and personnel remain highly vigilant and maintain a strict watch on suspicious elements.
The IG Punjab further instructed continuation of search and sweep operations around churches, Christian-populated areas, and other sensitive places.
He urged religious scholars, Christian community leaders, and peace committee members to play their role in promoting interfaith harmony and social cohesion.
