Police officers directed to make foolproof security arrangements for tourists in Murree

RAWALPINDI, Jun 24 (APP): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Capt. (r) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi has directed the officers concerned to make foolproof security arrangements for the tourists in Murree.



Presiding over a meeting held at Jinnah Hall, Murree to review security arrangements being finalized for Eid ul Azha, he said that the best possible traffic arrangements should also be made to facilitate the tourists.

The meeting was attended among others by SP Saddar, Mohammad Nabil Khokhar, SP Traffic, SDPO Murree and other officers including SHOs.



All-out efforts should be made to ensure the safety of the tourists and provide them with all possible facilities, particularly during Eid ul Azha holidays, he added.



According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha had instructed the authorities concerned including the police to finalize all the arrangements by June 26 to facilitate tourists in Murree.



He said Murree is a center of tourism and tourists from all over Pakistan come to enjoy the beauty of the queen of hills, particularly during the summer season.



The highway department was directed to accelerate the road construction work.



The Commissioner had ordered the officers to complete the renovation work within the shortest possible time frame. All possible facilities should be provided to the tourists coming to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather during the summer season, the Commissioner said adding, the construction work on the parking plaza for 700 vehicles on 10 kanal pieces of land would be started within the next few days.



A modern sewage water treatment plant was being installed on eight kanals in Murree, the Commissioner said.

He informed that the construction work of four bypasses was also being completed which would help reduce the traffic congestion problem on the roads of Murree. Seven km road from ‘Bansara Gali to Bariyan’, 10.7 km road from ‘Bostal Mor to Baruri’ and 3.5 km from ‘Gharial Camp to Kari Nakar’ were being constructed to improve traffic flow on roads in Murree.